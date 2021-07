Category: World Published on Sunday, 18 July 2021 05:21 Hits: 7

Martine Moise, the widow of Haiti's assassinated president Jovenel Moise, returned to the Caribbean nation on Saturday for his funeral after she was treated in a Miami hospital for injuries sustained during the July 7 attack at their private residence.

