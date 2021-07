Category: World Published on Saturday, 17 July 2021 16:56 Hits: 4

A Japanese diplomat has reportedly used vulgar language to describe South Korean President Moon's desire for a bilateral summit. Relations between the two countries are at their worst level in years.

