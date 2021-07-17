'Hundreds' of Afghans flee to Turkey every day in wake of Taliban takeover

Category: World Published on Saturday, 17 July 2021 09:15 Hits: 2

Since American troops began withdrawing from Afghanistan, the Taliban has taken control of large swathes of the country. Many Afghans have been forced to flee violence, some of them making the decision to leave the country. Many are crossing into Turkey, after leaving Afghanistan and travelling through Iran on foot. A recent video, widely shared in Turkey, documents this new wave of migration.

Read more https://observers.france24.com/en/middle-east/20210716-afghans-flee-taliban-crossing-turkey-iran-border