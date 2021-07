Category: World Published on Saturday, 17 July 2021 14:09 Hits: 5

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia is evaluating whether to end COVID-19 restrictions on movement as planned or extend them, as the country battles with a surge of new infections and a crumbling economy, senior minister Luhut Pandjaitan said on Saturday. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/07/17/indonesia-considers-extending-restrictions-on-movement-as-covid-19-cases-climb