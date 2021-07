Category: World Published on Saturday, 17 July 2021 10:28 Hits: 4

This year's hajj will see only 60,000 fully vaccinated residents in Saudi Arabia take part in the five-day ritual.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/7/17/pilgrims-arrive-in-mecca-for-second-hajj-during-ongoing-pandemic