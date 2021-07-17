Abbreviated Pundit Roundup: The complexities of vaccine hesitancy

Category: World Published on Saturday, 17 July 2021 11:30 Hits: 4

Justin Hancock/BISH:

Each of these things interact with each other. So it can be a complex mess of reasons for why some people do or don’t get vaccinated. It’s really key to understand this if you are going to try to convince people to get vaccinated.

There are a lot of reasons for why some people might be hesitant about getting a vaccine. The decisions that we make about our health are a combination of:

We let the media, 12 misinformation specialists, and a duped radical Republican party convince just enough US communities that a vaccine was worse than COVID. 5/

See also LA Times (May):

How to convince someone to get the vaccine

See also Greater Good Magazine:

Here are some research-based guidelines to help people overcome their vaccine hesitancy.

Five Ways to Respond to People Who Don’t Want the COVID-19 Vaccine

Jamelle Bouie/NY times:

Biden is right. Americans today are witnesses to a ferocious attack on voting rights and majority rule. And as he pointed out, it is as focused on “who gets to count the vote” as it is on “who gets to vote.”

“There is an unfolding assault taking place in America today,” Biden said. “An attempt to suppress and subvert the right to vote in fair and free elections, an assault on democracy, an assault on liberty, an assault on who we are — who we are as Americans.”

Greg Sargent is right: It's great that the U.S. Military is against fascism and coups, but we cannot depend on the military to bail out the failures of our system. That's banana republic territory. We have to make our system work.https://t.co/Fk1jrCfLFD July 15, 2021

Jonathan Chait/New York:

Biden’s FDR-size Bet Harry Hopkins, a close adviser to Franklin Roosevelt, is said to have summarized the administration’s political strategy like so: “We shall tax and tax, and spend and spend, and elect and elect.” It worked quite well for the Democrats, well past FDR’s time. But around the mid-1960s, as the taxes began to bite into middle-class wallets, and many white voters came to see the spending as benefiting people who didn’t look like them, the formula stopped working. At some point, “tax and spend” became a hackneyed insult of the Democratic agenda, with the third part — “elect” — dropped from the mantra. Biden’s ambition for an FDR-size presidency died November 3, when the election delivered a narrow governing margin in Congress that seemed to bode a Clinton- or Carter-size presidency instead. But the goal of an FDR-style presidency — shaped along the same contours, though smaller in scale — remains very much alive.

Spoiler: It's really just that they were sexist and wouldn't vote for Clinton. https://t.co/aj63CRjqPl July 16, 2021

Helaine Olsen/WaPo:

Air-rage incidents are rising — for lots of reasons So why are air-rage incidents taking off? Is it frustration with different ways people address — or ignore — covid-19 risk? Is the anger in American life and politics simply making its way into flight cabins? Does the absence of business travelers mean more seats are being filled by vacationers unused to mask mandates or other regulations? Yes, yes and yes. As Sara Nelson, president of the Association of Flight Attendants, told me, it’s all of the above and then some. “Flight attendants often will see the tip of the spear of whatever is happening politically or socially in our country.”

NEW: FDA says they will grant "priority review" for Pfizer #covid19 vaccine. Full approval will have a substantial effect on mandates & thus vaccine uptake. I hope the review is done quickly, eliminating red tape while--of course--adhering to strict regulatory standards. July 16, 2021

Nick Judin and Ashton Pittman/Mississippi Free Press:

Young Black Activists Helped Change The State Flag. They Intend To Change The State. Maisie Brown has heard people argue that removing an emblem of the Confederacy from Mississippi’s state flag meant little—that, in a state still rife with systemic racism, it was nothing more than a symbolic change with no substance. She disagrees. “I think the flag change matters, and if the flag change really didn’t matter, I don’t think they would have taken so long to change it,” the 19-year-old Black activist who, in June 2020, was one of the BLM Sip organizers who led a massive march on the governor’s mansion in Jackson. “This argument is kind of like when people say, ‘Oh, voting doesn’t matter.’ Then why do they make it so hard?” The Confederate-themed banner that flew atop flagpoles and government buildings for 126 years had power, Brown said, and it communicated, “I’m a nobody.” “The flag wasn’t changed because we thought it was ugly. The flag wasn’t changed because it got old. The flag was changed because it was racist. I don’t understand how much simpler we can make it,” she continued.

any reasonable person would also agree that this has triggered multiple waves of conservative reaction, often (though not always) to GOP electoral benefit, even though they've only fleetingly arrested the inexorable left-liberal shift since WW2 July 14, 2021

Politico:

Ticket sales are moving slowly for the coming Trump-O’Reilly stadium tour Time remains to sell out the stadiums. But those familiar with the current sales pace say it lags behind other acts. The events are not until the end of the year, Trump’s camp notes. But so far, the pace of purchases has been slow compared to other acts, arena officials say. In Orlando, where the duo is hosting an event at the 20,000-capacity Amway Center on Dec. 12, a box office employee for the arena said, “There’s still a lot of tickets open.” The person, who like others for this story insisted on anonymity to share confidential sales data, added: “We have concerts that are doing a lot better than this.” A Bad Bunny concert being held next March recently sold out within two days, for example, and the majority of seats for a Dec. 3 Kane Brown concert have been sold already.