Category: World Published on Saturday, 17 July 2021 04:10 Hits: 4

Belarusian opposition leader Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya will meet with U.S. politicians during a trip to the United States next week aimed at finding ways to resolve the crisis in Belarus.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/belarus-tsikhanouskaya-us-washington-white-house/31363357.html