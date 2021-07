Category: World Published on Friday, 16 July 2021 06:21 Hits: 2

With “Welcome” messages in multiple languages, the Eiffel Tower greeted tourists Friday for the first time in nearly nine months, reopening to the public even as France introduces new virus rules aimed at taming the fast-spreading delta variant.

