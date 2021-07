Category: World Published on Friday, 09 July 2021 08:31 Hits: 2

The cryptocurrency is considered transparent and decentralized. In the blockchain, all transactions can be traced forever. Nevertheless, Bitcoin is a currency of choice for cybercriminals. How does that square up?

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/why-hackers-rely-on-bitcoin-for-ransom-payments/a-58213490?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf