Category: World Published on Monday, 12 July 2021 16:15 Hits: 2

Worldwide, women are reporting worse side effects after COVID vaccinations than men. But the data is hard to find — most studies ignore gender and sex.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/covid-vaccine-trials-where-are-the-women/a-58236846?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf