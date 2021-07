Category: World Published on Wednesday, 14 July 2021 13:23 Hits: 2

Andalusia is home to the driest region in Europe. It not only boasts a breathtaking landscape, but has also long been a popular backdrop for Western movies. Find out more in part 19 of our series "Extreme Places."

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/spain-s-wild-west-the-tabernas-desert/a-58126008?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf