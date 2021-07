Category: World Published on Thursday, 15 July 2021 12:16 Hits: 2

Prime Minister Mark Rutte said Peter de Vries, who was shot last week, was "always seeking the truth and standing up for justice." Top European leaders also reiterated his commitment to justice.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/dutch-investigative-journalist-peter-r-de-vries-dies-after-shooting/a-58218593?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf