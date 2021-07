Category: World Published on Friday, 16 July 2021 10:47 Hits: 2

Michelle Bachelet, the UN's top human rights official, urged Havana to free those who had been detained during the anti-government demonstrations. Cuba initially blamed the protests on social media and the United States.

