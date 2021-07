Category: World Published on Friday, 16 July 2021 11:59 Hits: 2

Germans are finding it hard to lay their hands on a new bike or renovate their homes amid supply disruptions. The scarcity is playing havoc with personal budgets, and the ordeal for consumers may just be getting started.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/shipping-container-shortage-inflicts-pain-on-german-shoppers/a-58287649?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf