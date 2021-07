Category: World Published on Friday, 16 July 2021 13:06 Hits: 2

German politicians have all rushed to express sympathy for flood victims and head to the disaster regions. But they are moving at different speeds when it comes to climate protection.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/germany-s-floods-bring-climate-policy-into-focus-in-election-year/a-58290093?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf