Category: World Published on Friday, 16 July 2021 16:12 Hits: 3

At first, it seemed like nothing more than a harmless daylong rain — but it never stopped, it just kept pouring. DW's Christoph Hasselbach, who lives in Germany's worst-hit region, reports.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/report-from-the-disaster-area-torrential-rain-devastates-western-germany/a-58291357?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf