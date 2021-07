Category: World Published on Saturday, 17 July 2021 04:07 Hits: 6

The WHO revealed its priorities for the next phase of investigation into the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, Tokyo Games organizers confirmed the first case in the Olympic village. Follow DW for the latest.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/coronavirus-digest-who-pushes-for-china-lab-audits-in-covid-origin-probe/a-58295746?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf