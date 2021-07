Category: World Published on Thursday, 15 July 2021 16:56 Hits: 3

Poland is locked in a legal battle with the European Union over the legitimacy of judicial and constitutional reforms exerted by its conservative ruling party that could trigger the possibility of Poland’s exit from the EU bloc.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20210715-on-the-road-to-polexit-poland-pushes-back-in-battle-against-eu-rule