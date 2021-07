Category: World Published on Friday, 16 July 2021 11:17 Hits: 1

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday alleged that deadly violence and looting that have shaken the country over the past week were planned, as he arrived in the epicentre of the unrest.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/africa/20210716-south-africa-unrest-was-planned-says-president-ramaphosa