Category: World Published on Friday, 16 July 2021 18:03 Hits: 3

A year later, Iraqi police arrested the shooter in the killing of a prominent public commentator whose slaying sent shockwaves through the country, officials said Friday. Iraq's prime minister declared that with the arrest, his government has fulfilled its promise to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/middle-east/20210716-iraqi-police-arrest-shooter-of-prominent-analyst-a-year-after-murder