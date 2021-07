Category: World Published on Saturday, 17 July 2021 07:29 Hits: 8

ALOR GAJAH: The Kuala Sungai Baru police station here will be closed until July 26 as several employees tested positive for Covid-19, says Alor Gajah OCPD Supt Arshad Abu. Read full story

