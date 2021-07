Category: World Published on Thursday, 15 July 2021 03:18 Hits: 2

WELLINGTON: New Zealand's Jacinda Ardern will host an emergency meeting of APEC leaders on Friday (Jul 16) aimed at bolstering vaccine roll-outs to contain the fast-spreading coronavirus variants now fuelling the pandemic. The virtual meeting, called with less than five days' notice, would also ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/apec-emergency-summit-covid-19-ardern-vaccine-15224294