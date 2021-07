Category: World Published on Thursday, 15 July 2021 21:44 Hits: 2

The Biden administration said Thursday (Jul 15) that it is ending large-scale, old-growth timber sales in the country's largest national forest - the Tongass National Forest in Alaska - and will focus on forest restoration, recreation and other noncommercial uses.

