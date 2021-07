Category: World Published on Thursday, 15 July 2021 23:07 Hits: 2

Former President Donald Trump insisted on Thursday (Jul 15) that he wouldn’t have used the military to illegally seize control of the government after his election loss. But he suggested that if he had tried to carry out a coup, it wouldn’t have been with his top military adviser.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/trump-rejects-suggestion-of-coup-plan-after-election-15230202