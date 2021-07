Category: World Published on Friday, 16 July 2021 00:04 Hits: 2

WASHINGTON: The Biden administration is expected to issue a blanket warning to US firms about the risks of doing business in Hong Kong as China continues to clamp down on political and economic freedoms in the territory. US officials say the advisory could be issued as soon as this week. President ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/business/biden-to-warn-us-companies-about-doing-business-in-hong-kong-15230548