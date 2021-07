Category: World Published on Friday, 16 July 2021 20:29 Hits: 2

Mexico City's government will speed up COVID-19 vaccinations to its more than 9 million inhabitants starting next week as infections and hospitalizations have risen significantly, mostly among younger people, Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said on Friday.

