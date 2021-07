Category: World Published on Friday, 16 July 2021 21:06 Hits: 3

Willie Walsh, the head of airline association IATA, renewed his criticism of Britain's coronavirus rules after it scrapped plans to end quarantine rules for vaccinated travellers arriving from France, which had been due to go into effect on Monday.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/airline-industry-chief-criticises-uk-covid-19-policy-15236786