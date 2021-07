Category: World Published on Saturday, 17 July 2021 04:22 Hits: 4

SYDNEY: The Australian city of Sydney on Saturday (Jul 17) ordered a shutdown of building sites, banned non-essential retail and threatened fines for employers who make staff come into the office as new COVID-19 cases kept rising three weeks into a citywide lockdown. Authorities in New South Wales ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-australia-sydney-tightens-lockdown-15237658