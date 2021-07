Category: World Published on Friday, 16 July 2021 02:52 Hits: 5

SYDNEY: Australian officials urged people to obey lockdown measures that cover around 40 per cent of the country's population as an outbreak of the highly contagious COVID-19 Delta variant again picked up pace on Friday (Jul 16). Daily new infections in New South Wales, where the outbreak began ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/australia-races-stem-covid-19-outbreaks-sydney-melbourne-15231220