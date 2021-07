Category: World Published on Friday, 16 July 2021 04:10 Hits: 5

SAN FRANCISCO: Facebook-owned messaging service WhatsApp has announced the launch of a trial aimed at freeing its users from smartphones. In a blog post on Wednesday (Jul 14), Facebook engineers said the new feature would allow for the hugely popular service be used on multiple "non-phone" devices ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/business/whatsapp-smartphones-battery-multi-device-15231492