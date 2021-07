Category: World Published on Friday, 16 July 2021 09:38 Hits: 5

Belarusian police searched the offices and homes of journalists and human rights activists for the third successive day on Friday, extending what rights activists say is a new crackdown on opponents of President Alexander Lukashenko.

