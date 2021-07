Category: World Published on Friday, 16 July 2021 13:00 Hits: 5

PERPIGNAN, France: French authorities said Friday (Jul 16) that face masks will again be required in all public spaces indoors and out in a southern region bordering Spain, after COVID-19 infections soared this week because of the more infectious Delta variant. Alcohol drinking will also be ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/france-covid-19-mask-rule-in-south-cases-soar-15233916