Category: World Published on Friday, 16 July 2021 15:12 Hits: 9

Three more Ethiopian regions are sending soldiers to reinforce the national army in its fight against forces from the northern region of Tigray, regional officials said, widening a conflict that has so far largely affected the north.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/three-more-regions-reinforce-ethiopia-army--amhara-against-tigray-forces-15234622