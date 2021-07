Category: World Published on Friday, 16 July 2021 16:32 Hits: 9

WASHINGTON: The United States imposed sanctions on Friday (Jul 16) on seven Chinese officials over Beijing's crackdown on democracy in Hong Kong, Washington's latest effort to hold China accountable for what it calls an erosion of rule of law in the former British colony. The sanctions, posted by ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/us-sanctions-chinese-officials-over-hong-kong-democracy-15234812