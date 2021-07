Category: World Published on Friday, 16 July 2021 17:32 Hits: 9

ISTANBUL: Turkish students and academics are set to continue protests against what they say is government interference in academia despite President Tayyip Erdogan's ousting of a rector whose appointment in January triggered months of demonstrations. Students and teachers at Istanbul's Bogazici ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/turkey-university-protests-not-over--activists-say-15235570