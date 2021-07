Category: World Published on Friday, 16 July 2021 18:50 Hits: 10

Psiphon Inc's freely available internet censorship circumvention tool has about helped nearly 1.4 million Cubans this week gain access to websites, the company said on Friday, after Cuba's government curbed access to popular social media and messaging platforms.

