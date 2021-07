Category: World Published on Friday, 16 July 2021 18:51 Hits: 10

Lebanon's army chief General Joseph Aoun said on Friday the situation in the country was worsening and would further escalate as a financial crisis stokes political and social tensions.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/lebanon-s-army-chief-says-situation-worsening--urges-need-for-chaos-prevention-15236020