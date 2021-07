Category: World Published on Friday, 16 July 2021 15:58 Hits: 13

Despite critics’ claim that guaranteed income reduces work incentives, the idea has been gaining popularity across the U.S., with California’s adoption of a taxpayer-funded program being the latest in a series of experiments with monthly cash payments.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Politics/2021/0716/Guaranteed-income-plan-passes-in-CA-other-states-may-follow?icid=rss