Published on Thursday, 15 July 2021

As recent disasters have shown, the world’s small island developing states are acutely vulnerable to the ravages of climate change, a problem created almost entirely by rich countries. If the international community is serious about sustainable development that leaves no one behind, rich countries must do three things.

