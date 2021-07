Category: World Published on Friday, 16 July 2021 12:50 Hits: 9

As Nelson Mandela argued in 2001, “a vibrant network and range of civil society activities and organs” is essential to “cement the foundations” of democracy. At a time when those foundations seem to be under siege, this lesson is more important than ever.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/civil-society-strengthen-democracy-by-hina-jilani-2021-07