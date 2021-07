Category: World Published on Friday, 16 July 2021 14:25 Hits: 10

Though they have received most of the attention, supply bottlenecks are hardly the only factor to consider when assessing the recent surge of inflation. Far more important are broader structural changes in the economy and the alarmingly complacent attitude of central banks.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/inflation-risks-money-supply-demographics-deglobalization-by-otmar-issing-2021-07