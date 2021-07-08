The Uniquely Dangerous Work of Massage Therapy During a Pandemic - A massage therapist speaks out about the gross and unfair treatment she was forced to endure.

Category: World Published on Thursday, 08 July 2021 15:59 Hits: 4

In this episode, we sit down with Kate from New Jersey. At the moment, Kate is working primarily as a caretaker for her parents, and we talk a bit about that work and what it means to care for our elders. Up until the pandemic, though, Kate was a massage therapist who loved her job. We discuss how Kate got into working as a massage therapist, all that the job entails, and we talk about the gross and unfair treatment Kate and her coworkers had to deal with when their employer wanted to push folks back to work before they felt safe doing so.



