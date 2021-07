Category: World Published on Friday, 16 July 2021 06:55 Hits: 5

Some outdoor activities are more fun when it’s warm outside. Let us know what sports you like to do during the hottest time of the year. With some luck, you could win a stand-up paddling set.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/what-s-your-favorite-summertime-sport/a-58177999?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf