Category: World Published on Thursday, 15 July 2021 12:59 Hits: 5

It was an emotional hearing in the legal battle over Britney Spears' conservatorship. A judge in Los Angeles ruled that the pop star may choose her own lawyer.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/britney-spears-gets-own-lawyer-in-bid-for-freedom/a-58276319?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf