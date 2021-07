Category: World Published on Thursday, 15 July 2021 15:37 Hits: 11

The Taliban have offered a three-month ceasefire in exchange for the release of 7,000 insurgent prisoners, an Afghan government negotiator said Thursday, as Pakistan confirmed the militant group had control of a key border crossing.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20210715-taliban-offers-afghan-govt-three-month-ceasefire-in-exchange-for-7-000-prisoners