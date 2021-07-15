The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

‘Art makes us think,’ dissident Russian director Kirill Serebrennikov tells FRANCE 24

‘Art makes us think,’ dissident Russian director Kirill Serebrennikov tells FRANCE 24 Dissident director Kirill Serebrennikov, who is banned from leaving Russia, said Tuesday that he laid a red carpet in Moscow to recreate the Cannes film festival's premiere he was not allowed to attend. Serebrennikov is in the running again for Cannes' top prize, the Palme d'Or, for his dream-like, revolutionary "Petrov's Flu". He spoke to FRANCE 24 from his apartment in Russia.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/video/20210715-cannes-art-makes-us-think-dissident-russian-director-kirill-serebrennikov-tells-france-24

