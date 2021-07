Category: World Published on Thursday, 15 July 2021 15:47 Hits: 10

PUTRAJAYA (Bernama): All Klang Valley residents are expected to get at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine by early August and complete their two doses of vaccine inoculation by the end of the month, says Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/07/15/all-klang-valley-residents-expected-to-be-fully-vaccinated-by-end-august-says-dr-noor-hisham