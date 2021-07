Category: World Published on Thursday, 15 July 2021 15:29 Hits: 10

Waves of migrants are entering Lithuania in what officials term a tactic of “hybrid war.” After recent EU sanctions, Belarus refused to help curb illegal immigration. As a result, Lithuania is swiftly deporting migrants in procedures critics call a violation of human rights.

