Category: World Published on Thursday, 15 July 2021 16:06 Hits: 9

Millions of families across the United States with children under 18 will begin to receive cash payments from the government. The tax credit is key to the Biden administration’s goal of cutting child poverty. Critics say it will foster dependence on government support.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Politics/2021/0715/Expanded-child-tax-credit-issues-first-round-of-payment?icid=rss