The Key to Global Climate Success

As policymakers prepare for the crucial COP26 climate summit in November, prospects for achieving a carbon-neutral world by 2050 are improving. But it is unrealistic to expect to keep global warming well below 2° Celsius if middle- and lower-middle-income countries do not participate fully in the green transformation.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/emerging-and-developing-economies-are-key-to-reaching-net-zero-by-kemal-dervis-and-sebastian-strauss-2021-07

