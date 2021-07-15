The Key to Global Climate Success

Category: World Published on Thursday, 15 July 2021 12:55 Hits: 5

As policymakers prepare for the crucial COP26 climate summit in November, prospects for achieving a carbon-neutral world by 2050 are improving. But it is unrealistic to expect to keep global warming well below 2° Celsius if middle- and lower-middle-income countries do not participate fully in the green transformation.

